MADRID Feb 19 Spain's Iberdrola said
it would spend the bulk of 9.6 billion euros ($13.2 billion) in
investments over the next three years on regulated power grids
and renewable assets abroad, driving an earnings recovery after
2014.
Following is a breakdown of the planned investments and
financial targets.
INVESTMENTS
Britain: 41 percent of the total, where Iberdrola owns
Scottish Power and plans to expand its transmission and
distribution business, as well as offshore wind energy projects.
Latin America: 23 percent of the total, with growth in
onshore wind projects and an increasing focus on Mexico compared
with Brazil.
United States: 17 percent of the total, with growth in grids
and new onshore wind projects.
Spain: 15 percent of the total, primarily on grid
maintenance.
By business, 57 percent of the total will be spent on power
grids, mostly in the United States, Britain, Brazil and possibly
Mexico; 22 percent on new renewable energy installations in the
United States, Britain, Mexico and Brazil; and 19 percent on
generation in supply primarily in Mexico and Brazil.
FORECASTS
EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) 2014: 6.6 billion euros, down 8.3 percent from
2013
EBITDA 2015-2016: 4 percent annual growth target
Net profit 2014: 2.3 billion euros, down 11.5 percent from
2013
Net profit 2015-2016: 4 percent annual growth target
Estimated impact of energy reforms in 2014: 1.3 billion
euros
Debt: 25 billion euros in 2014 excluding tariff deficit
Net debt/EBITDA ratio: 3.5 times in 2016
Debt reduction: 500 million euros via further asset sales
and the remainder with free cash flow.
Free Cash flow 2014-2016: 3.21 billion euros
Operating cash flow 2014-2016: 5.18 billion euros
