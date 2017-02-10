LONDON Feb 10 Scottish Power will raise the cost of its standard domestic dual gas and electricity tariffs in Britain by an average of 7.8 percent from Mar. 31, it said on Friday.

The British power utility's electricity prices will increase by an average of 10.8 percent and gas prices by an average of 4.7 percent, the company said.

Scottish Power, owned by Spain's Iberdrola, said the rises are needed after an increase in wholesale gas and electricity prices, decarbonisation costs and the government's smart metre upgrade scheme.

