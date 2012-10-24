US STOCKS-Wall St slips as bank, health stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MADRID Oct 24 Spanish utility Iberdrola aims to reduce its net debt position to 26 billion euros ($33.71 billion) in 2014 from 32 billion euros last year, the company said in its 2012-2014 strategic presentation on Wednesday.
The company will cut debt by reducing investments to 10.5 billion euros, 37 percent less than the previous three year period, and making divestments of up to 5 billion euros, it said.
The utility said it would maintain net profit and interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2014 from 2011.
Iberdrola would pay an average dividend of around 0.3 euros per share, the group said.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
TORONTO, Feb 17 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, has declared force majeure at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which cannot meet contractual obligations on copper concentrate shipments, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.