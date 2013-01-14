MADRID Jan 14 Spain's Iberdrola has halted a plan to sell part of its Scottish Power division, saying it had made better than expected progress in a planned 2-billion-euro ($2.67 billion) asset sale programme, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Iberdrola was exploring a sale of a stake in its UK regulated power business, which houses its electricity distribution and high voltage transmission arms, the FT said.

It has now put the plan on hold after recent asset sales, according to two people familiar with the process quoted by the paper.