MADRID, Sept 27 Spanish power firm Iberdrola
is negotiating the sale of a minority stake in its UK
electricity grid, valued at 4.5 billion pounds ($7.3 billion),
as part of its strategy to cut debt, newspaper Expansion
reported on Thursday.
Infrastructure and sovereign funds are the main potential
buyers of the grid, owned by Scottish Power, the newspaper said,
citing unnamed sources close to the talks.
The sale of up to 49 percent of Scottish Power's electricity
network could raise between 1 billion and 1.5 billion pounds for
its Spanish parent.
No one at Iberdrola was available to comment.