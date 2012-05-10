MADRID May 10 The chairman of Spanish power firm Iberdrola said on Thursday the company will keep a cap on shareholder voting rights until its legal challenge against a new law obliging companies to remove voting restrictions comes to an end.

By restricting individual voting rights to 10 percent Iberdrola has kept shareholder ACS, a construction firm, from voting in accordance with its full stake, which currently stands at about 15 percent. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)