UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MADRID Feb 25 Iberia, part of International Airlines Group, is meeting with cabin crew representatives in Spain on Tuesday to try to reach a labour agreement, a union source told Reuters.
IAG reached a deal with Spanish pilots earlier this month to link salary rises to group profitability from 2015, ending a long history of conflict.
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders