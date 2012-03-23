By Tracy Rucinski
| MADRID, March 23
Spain's Iberia launched its
low-cost air carrier Iberia Express on Friday, defying union
opposition as it pushes for commercial and financial survival in
a tough environment.
European airlines are battling soaring fuel prices, weak
demand by cash-strapped consumers due to the euro-zone debt
crisis and the burden of new taxes on air travel, as well as
fierce competition from low-cost carriers such as Ryanair
.
Ryanair overtook Iberia, part of International Airlines
Group (IAG), as Spain's leading airline by passengers
last year. About half of all flights in Spain are low-cost,
making it difficult for Iberia to make money with its
traditional business model.
"What was unprofitable becomes profitable as of today,"
Rafael Sanchez-Lozano, chief executive of Iberia, told
reporters.
Iberia Express, with business and tourist cabins and four
different ticket options starting at 25 euros one-way, will
begin flights on March 25 from Madrid to Majorca, Alicante,
Malaga and Seville.
The airline with some 500 employees, plans to fly to 17
national and European destinations including Dublin, Naples and
Amsterdam this year and estimates it will attract 2.5 million
passengers.
The low-cost launch has been clouded by union opposition,
with Iberia pilots staging 10 strikes this year to protest
against what they say is a violation of agreements signed with
Iberia when it merged with British Airways to create IAG.
IAG has warned that earnings this year could be hurt by its
loss-making Spanish unit.
"Iberia Express is the only possible alternative for
Iberia," Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, said earlier this
week in Berlin.
Iberia Express, also conceived to feed Iberia's more
profitable long-haul routes to Latin America, will be a member
of the Oneworld alliance.
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Additional reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by David Holmes)