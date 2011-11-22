MADRID Nov 22 The pilots and crew of Spanish air carrier Iberia will decide on Nov. 30 whether to take strike action against the company's plans to launch a low-cost carrier with new, and cheaper, personnel, a union spokesman said.

Iberia, which operates under the International Consolidated Airlines holding since merging with British Airways, wants to launch a new airline next year to compete with low-cost rivals like Ryanair and Easyjet.

"Our pilots support the strike, while among the crew some unions are in favour and others against," a spokesman for the Sepla pilots union said on Tuesday.

The new airline, called Iberia Express, would feed connections to Iberia's profitable long-haul routes. It would run 13 planes with a workforce of 500 people, but unions fear the plan threatens their own jobs and conditions.

Iberia currently has 1,500 pilots and nearly 5,000 cabin crew. (Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski. Editing by Jane Merriman)