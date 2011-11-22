MADRID Nov 22 The pilots and crew of
Spanish air carrier Iberia will decide on Nov. 30 whether to
take strike action against the company's plans to launch a
low-cost carrier with new, and cheaper, personnel, a union
spokesman said.
Iberia, which operates under the International Consolidated
Airlines holding since merging with British
Airways, wants to launch a new airline next year to compete with
low-cost rivals like Ryanair and Easyjet.
"Our pilots support the strike, while among the crew some
unions are in favour and others against," a spokesman for the
Sepla pilots union said on Tuesday.
The new airline, called Iberia Express, would feed
connections to Iberia's profitable long-haul routes. It would
run 13 planes with a workforce of 500 people, but unions fear
the plan threatens their own jobs and conditions.
Iberia currently has 1,500 pilots and nearly 5,000 cabin
crew.
(Reporting By Robert Hetz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski. Editing
by Jane Merriman)