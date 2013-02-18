MADRID Feb 18 Workers at loss-making Spanish
flag carrier Iberia were set to begin a five-day strike
at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing
the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros.
Staff, including baggage handlers, pilots and air stewards,
will hold three five-day strikes in February and March to
protest management plans to axe 3,807 jobs and cut salaries at
the airline.
Iberia has cancelled 415 flights between Monday and Friday,
although a total of around 1,200 flights operated by various
airlines will be grounded because of the lack of handling
services at Spanish airports.
The airline said 70,000 passengers would be affected by the
first strike and that it had placed some customers on different
flights, including those operated by different airlines, while
proposing refunds and alternative travel dates for others.
Iberia, which merged with profitable British Airways in
2011 to form the International Airlines Group, reported a loss
of 262 million euros ($349.78 million) in the first nine months
of 2012.
The first strike, from Feb. 18 to Feb. 22, coincides with
school holidays in Britain, Spain's biggest source of tourists.
Transport Minister Ana Pastor pleaded last week for the
airline and labour unions to strike a deal, warning of the
damage the strikes could do to the Spanish economy.
"We can't allow Spain to lose more than 10 million euros a
day because that kind of hit is going affect all of us," Pastor
said.
Tourism accounts for around 11 percent of Spanish economic
output and is one of the country's very few growth sectors in a
prolonged recession that has pushed the unemployment rate above
26 percent.
TRAVEL LOTTERY
Spain's Transport Ministry has guaranteed skeleton services
to cover the strike. Iberia said 90 percent of long-haul flights
would take off and domestic services would be worst affected,
with almost half grounded between Monday and Friday.
Iberia workers will stage an 8-kilometre march round
Madrid's Barajas airport at 0700 GMT on Monday.
Airports across Spain will also be disrupted by
union-organised demonstrations between 1100 GMT and 1400 GMT on
the first and last days of the strike. Workers will hold a
street protest in central Madrid on Wednesday evening.
Iberia is just one of several companies in Spain, including
Vodafone and bailed-out lender Bankia, to lay
off workers.
It is fighting an uphill battle against low-cost operators,
a depressed domestic economy and competitors that are in better
shape after having already gone through restructuring processes.
"We've got a bad image ... Flying with us is a lottery.
That's why our primary objective is to guarantee good service
and punctuality when travelling with us," Iberia chief executive
Rafael Sanchez-Lozano has said.
The airline said it had found alternative flights for 60,000
customers whose journeys would be affected by the strike, while
others had been offered refunds or flights on different dates.
Sabadell Bolsa analysts said the total fifteen days of
strikes could cost Iberia between 50 million euros and 100
million euros of losses.
Two further strikes are planned for March 4 to March 8 and
March 18 to March 22.