MADRID Feb 18 Striking union workers clashed
with police at Madrid's Barajas airport on Monday on the first
day of a week-long strike over more than 3,800 pending job cuts
at Spain's flagship airline Iberia.
Hundreds of workers demonstrated outside Barajas, Iberia's
hub, and inside the airport's Terminal 4 where they carried out
a sit-in and chanted and whistled.
Outside the terminal police beat some strikers with
truncheons.
Staff, including baggage handlers and air stewards, are
holding three five-day strikes in February and March to protest
management plans to axe jobs and cut salaries at the loss-making
airline.
More than 80 Iberia flights were cancelled on Monday as
workers at the carrier began the series of strikes that is
expected to cost the airline and struggling national economy
millions of euros in lost business.