MADRID Nov 28 Workers at Spanish airline Iberia have agreed six days of strikes during the December holiday season as a protest against massive job cuts, a union source said on Wednesday.

The strikes will be held on Dec. 14 and the five days between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21, the source said.

Iberia is part of the International Airlines Group, which earlier this month said it would slash about a quarter of the Spanish airline's workforce and cut capacity as part of a restructuring plan to make it more competitive.