MADRID, April 2 Spanish airline Iberia, part of
International Airlines Group, has petitioned a court
to ban strikes called by pilots and cabin crew during the next
few months and to award compensation for strikes already held.
Pilots union SEPLA has called 30 days of strikes between
April and July to protest against the start-up of low-cost
carrier Iberia Express. They see the business as a threat to
jobs and conditions, but company bosses say it is vital to
increasing profitability.
In a statement on Monday, Iberia said it had filed a suit to
Spain's High Court, asking the strikes to be declared abusive
and illegal, saying they targeted peak travel periods around
Easter Week and popular bank holidays.
"Such strikes have a huge cost for the airline and almost
none for the striking pilots," Iberia said in a statement.
It said damages were currently estimated at more than 3
million euros per day.
Pilots held 12 days of strikes between December and March.
They briefly called off strike action in favour of mediation but
the talks broke down.
Iberia pilots are planning strikes every Monday and Friday
from April 9 to July 20.
Iberia has filed suits against SEPLA and against cabin crew
union STAVLA, which it accuses of taking industrial action in
solidarity with the pilots.
Pilots argue that the launch of Iberia Express contravenes
deals struck when Iberia and British Airways merged to form
International Consolidated Airlines Group.
They say Iberia plans to divert 40 planes from the main
airline to the low-cost subsidiary, eliminating 8,000 jobs.
IAG and Iberia say starting the new airline is the only way
to make the loss-making Spanish unit profitable.
European airlines are battling soaring fuel prices, weak
demand from cash-strapped passengers and the burden of new taxes
on air travel as well as fierce competition from low-cost
carriers such as Ryanair.
Iberia Express is designed to complement Iberia's more
profitable long-haul flights, flying to 17 national and European
destinations including Dublin, Naples and Amsterdam. Iberia
estimates it will attract 2.5 million passengers.
