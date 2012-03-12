UPDATE 3-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
March 12 A team of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers that generated $2 million of revenue last year has started an independent investment advisory firm affiliated with brokerage network LPL Financial.
Morgan Stanley's La Jolla Group, a San Diego-based firm overseeing about $300 million in client assets, has left the largest U.S. brokerage by assets and brokers to establish Ibis Capital.
Ibis is going independent through a partnership with registered investment adviser Stratos Wealth Partners, one of several organizations providing support for brokers who want to leave traditional brokerages.
Stratos does business with nearly 90 independent brokers affiliated with LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. independent brokerage network, and custodies client assets with Fidelity.
The Ibis team is led by Chief Investment Officer Neal McNeil, strategic and financial director Robert Meyer, and business development director Ryan Clive-Smith. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson earned a brief respite from the turmoil in its business on Friday after the education services giant reported no further deterioration in its trading and said it would cut costs further and sell some assets.