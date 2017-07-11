FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Industrial Bank of Korea picks banks for first offshore AT1
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

Industrial Bank of Korea picks banks for first offshore AT1

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 11 (IFR) - Industrial Bank of Korea has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Societe Generale for a US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 securities offering.

Fixed-income meetings are expected to start as early as next week for the proposed 144A/Reg S notes.

IBK would be the second bank from Korea to issue Basel III-compliant AT1 securities offshore. Woori Bank was the first and only issuer from the country to sell US dollar AT1s, issuing one each year since 2015.

Woori's last issue came two months ago in a $500 million perpetual non-call five securities offering that priced at par to yield 5.25 percent. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.