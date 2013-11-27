SEOUL Nov 27 The government of South Korea has
upsized the sale of part of its $4.3 billion stake in
state-owned lender Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) to
about $250 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The country's finance ministry upsized the offering from an
initial 13.16 million shares in IBK to 23.24 million shares at
11,400 won each, or a 5 percent discount to Tuesday's closing
price of 12,000 won.
IBK shares were trading at 11,500 won as of 0109 GMT on
Wednesday, down 4.2 percent from the previous day.
The finance ministry, which owned a 68.9 percent stake in
IBK, will hold about 64.6 percent after the sale.
The block sale comes as the finance ministry is projecting a
tax revenue shortage of up to 8 trillion won ($7.55 billion)
this year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan,
Korea Investment & Securities and Samsung Securities
are joint bookrunners.
($1 = 1059.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)