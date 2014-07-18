UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL, July 18 The South Korean government is pressing ahead with the sale of part of its stake in Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and a deal was imminent, two sources at the country's finance ministry with direct knowledge of the matter said.
A banker with knowledge of the deal said the government has put up for sale a part of its 60 percent stake at a discount of about 5 percent from its Thursday closing price.
Earlier in the day, a separate finance ministry official had said that the deal had been cancelled.
The sale had been expected to raise up to 300 billion won ($290 million), according to a media report.
No other details were immediately available.
Sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Lee Shin-hyung; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs)
