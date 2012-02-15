PORT LOUIS Feb 15 Mauritius logistics and
retail firm Ireland Blyth Ltd said on Wednesday pretax
profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 dropped 11 percent as a
strong rupee against the euro hurt exports.
Although revenue rose 7 percent to 9 billion rupees, pretax
profit fell to 346 million rupees ($11.9 million).
"The accelerated depreciation of the euro against the rupee
in the last months of 2011 impacted negatively on the operating
profits of the export oriented business, namely the seafood
operations," IBL said.
Earnings per share fell to 3.63 rupees from 4.34 rupees.
($1 = 29.0500 Mauritius rupees)
