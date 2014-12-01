BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
(Adds details, context)
AMSTERDAM Dec 1 IBM has signed a 10-year, multi-billion dollar deal to provide computer infrastructure services to Dutch bank ABN Amro running on its cloud systems, the U.S. information technology firm said on Monday.
The deal comes as the U.S. company is trying to gain momentum in the market for Internet-delivered services, known as cloud computing. IBM will provide fully managed services for mainframe computers, servers, storage and end-user computing as well as a help desk and other technical support. IBM did not disclose financial details of the deal.
Last month, IBM said it had won a 7-year outsourcing contract from Germany's Lufthansa worth 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) that will see the U.S. company take over the airline's information technology infrastructure services division and staff.
In its latest quarterly results IBM reported a marked slowdown in business in September and abandoned its 2015 operating earnings target.
IBM has failed to keep pace with a shift to cloud-based computing services from its established business selling computer consulting and software that customers run on internal computer systems.
Last month, ABN Amro said it would cut staffing at its branch network and invest in improved online banking services as customers increasingly managed their finances online. (1 US dollar = 0.8030 euro) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Eric Auchard; editing by David Clarke and Louise Heavens)
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Investment company Allan Gray said on Friday its 16 percent stake in Net1 allowed it to call a shareholders' meeting over the payment technology provider's handling of the scandal over a South African welfare contract, local media reported.
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, March 17 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) is nearing an agreement to buy a majority stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets, which are estimated at $1 billion, two people familiar with the transaction said.