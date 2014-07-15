(Adds analyst comment, details and stock information)
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON, July 15 International Business
Machines Corp will partner exclusively with Apple Inc
to sell iPhones and iPads loaded with applications
geared at enterprise clients this fall, the company announced on
Tuesday.
The announcement, just two days before IBM releases its
second quarter earnings, comes as the company attempts to shift
its focus to software and services as its hardware unit
continues to slump, and follows a string of mobile software
acquisitions. The company hopes software sales will contribute
half of its total profit by 2015.
The company will release more than 100 apps targeting
industry specific issues in retail, healthcare, banking, travel,
transportation and telecommunications IBM said on Tuesday.
"We wanted to focus on creating an absolutely irresistible
workflow and processes and a design of apps that can be used by
every user in the organization," Bridget van Kralingen, IBM's
senior vice president of global business services told Reuters
from Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.
"We wanted to remove some of the existing barriers of mobile
in enterprise," she said adding that chief information officers
worry about security, utilizing cloud and installing apps in
mobile devices.
The partnership, which was six months in the making, will
offer services geared at security, mobile device management and
big data and analytics. The company also plans to develop cloud
services optimized for Apple's mobile operating system, iOS. The
devices will operate through wireless carriers chosen by the
client, she said.
BlackBerry Ltd shares were down 3 percent following
the announcement. The Canadian smartphone maker has increasingly
targeted its secure software at businesses as part of an effort
to turn the company around after losing ground to Apple's iPhone
and Samsung Electronics Co.
Apple and Samsung have steadily expanded their share of the
mobile enterprise market in recent years, mostly at Blackberry's
expense, while Microsoft Windows phones have made
little headway.
Increasingly, Apple's expansion has been driven by employees
bringing in their own devices and requesting corporate support,
the so-called bring-your-own-IT trend.
Hooking up with IBM may help address lingering concerns
about smartphone software security and data privacy, in the form
of a veteran partner that's led in enterprise IT for decades.
"This deal is a very targeted attempt by Apple with the help
from IBM to focus on the enterprise, corporate market which has
really been the main business of Blackberry," said Tim Ghriskey,
chief investment officer at Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, New
York.
IBM shares were up 1.9 percent and Apple shares rose 1.3
percent after the bell following the announcement.
The apps will be supported through AppleCare, Apple's
hardware warranty and customer service.
(Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by Diane Craft, Bernard
Orr)