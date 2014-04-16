PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 * Iusacell sa sues International Business Machines Corp for more than
$2.5 billion over alleged fraudulent misrepresentations -- court filing * Iusacell contends that alleged misrepresentations were made in Mexico, and
induced it to enter a contract with ibm's Mexican subsidiary * Iusacell says would not have partnered with IBM had it known that ibm's
representations were false and would not be honored * Iusacell says its having entered into the contract led to a more than 3-year
delay in revamping its "deficient" information technology systems * Iusacell files heavily redacted lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeks to
recoup lost profits and damages it says it deserves under Mexican law
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.