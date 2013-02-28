Feb 28 International Business Machines Corp
raised its 2015 revenue target for business analytics by
25 percent amid strong demand for products that help customers
sift through increasing amounts of data.
IBM, the world's largest technology services company, now
expects business analytics to generate revenue of $20 billion by
2015, Chief Executive Virginia Rometty said at the company's
investor day on Thursday at its research center in San Jose,
California.
Business analytics is part of IBM's five-year plan to reach
earnings per share of at least $20 by 2015.
Customers use analytics to identify patterns or predict
behavior in structured data found inside databases and
unstructured data found in anything from social networks and
mobile devices to meters and sensors.