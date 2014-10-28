Oct 28 IBM Corp said its board had approved a $5 billion share buyback in addition to the $1.4 billion remaining from its existing program.

The company has been criticized for pursuing buybacks at the expense of investment in new technology.

IBM spent $13.5 billion to repurchase stock in the first nine months of the year, more than double its net income. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)