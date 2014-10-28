BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
Oct 28 IBM Corp said its board had approved a $5 billion share buyback in addition to the $1.4 billion remaining from its existing program.
The company has been criticized for pursuing buybacks at the expense of investment in new technology.
IBM spent $13.5 billion to repurchase stock in the first nine months of the year, more than double its net income. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) concluded on Wednesday.