By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 5 Fourteen U.S. and Canadian
cancer institutes will use International Business Machines
Corp's Watson computer system to choose therapies based
on a tumor's genetic fingerprints, the company said on Tuesday,
the latest step toward bringing personalized cancer treatments
to more patients.
Oncology is the first specialty where matching therapy to
DNA has improved outcomes for some patients, inspiring the
"precision medicine initiative" President Barack Obama announced
in January.
But it can take weeks to identify drugs targeting
cancer-causing mutations. Watson can do it in minutes and has in
its database the findings of scientific papers and clinical
trials on particular cancers and potential therapies.
Faced with such a data deluge, "the solution is going to be
Watson or something like it," said oncologist Norman Sharpless
of the University of North Carolina Lineberger Cancer Center.
"Humans alone can't do it."
It is unclear how many patients will be helped by such a
"big data" approach, however. For one thing, in many common
cancers old-line chemotherapy and radiation will remain the
standard of care and genomic analysis may not make a difference.
Cloud-based Watson will be used at the centers - including
Cleveland Clinic, Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha
and Yale Cancer Center - by late 2015, said Steve Harvey, vice
president of IBM Watson Health. The centers pay a subscription
fee, which IBM did not disclose.
Oncologists will upload the DNA fingerprint of a patient's
tumor, which indicates which genes are mutated and possibly
driving the malignancy. Watson, recognized broadly for beating
two champions of the game show Jeopardy! in 2011, will sift
through thousands of mutations and try to identify which is
driving the tumor, and therefore what a drug must target.
Distinguishing driver mutations from others is a huge
challenge. IBM spent more than a year developing a scoring
system so Watson can do that, since targeting non-driver
mutations would not help.
"Watson will look for actionable targets," Harvey said,
matching them to approved and experimental cancer drugs and even
non-cancer drugs (if Watson decides the latter interfere with a
biological pathway driving a malignancy).
But Watson has trouble identifying actionable targets in
cancers with many mutations. Although genetic profiling is
standard in melanoma and some lung cancers, where drugs such as
Zelboraf from the Genentech unit of Roche Holding AG
target the driver mutation, in most common tumors traditional
chemotherapy and radiation remain the standard of care.
"When institutions do genetic sequencing, only about half
the cases come back with something actionable," Harvey said,
often because it is impossible to identify the driver mutation
or no targeted therapy exists.
The other collaborating centers are Ann & Robert H. Lurie
Children's Hospital of Chicago; BC Cancer Agency in British
Columbia; City of Hope, in Duarte, California; Duke Cancer
Institute in North Carolina; McDonnell Genome Institute at
Washington University in St. Louis; New York Genome Center,
Sanford Health in South Dakota; University of Kansas Cancer
Center; University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive
Cancer Center, and University of Washington Medical Center.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Dan Grebler)