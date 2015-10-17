(Adds IBM statement)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 International Business
Machines Corp said on Friday it allows certain countries
to review, under strict control, portions of the U.S. technology
company's product source code to detect any security flaws in
its software.
China is among those countries, a person familiar with the
company's policy there said. The reviews must be done using an
IBM security application and the company "does not let people
take the code out of the room," the source said on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Without mentioning China, IBM said in a statement that
"strict procedures are in place within these technology
demonstration centers to ensure that no software source code is
released, copied or altered in any way."
"IBM does not provide government access to client data or
back doors into our technology," the company added.
The Wall Street Journal, citing two people briefed on the
practice, reported earlier Friday that IBM was allowing
officials from China's Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology to examine code.
The China ministry could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The reviews would make IBM the first major U.S. tech company
to comply with Beijing's recent demands for a stronger hand in
foreign technology there, the Journal said.
The report did not make clear which products IBM was
allowing reviews of or how long officials can spend looking at
the code, and IBM did not address those issues. (on.wsj.com/1PlKBoR)
China has considered its reliance on foreign technology a
national security weakness, especially after former National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's revelations that
U.S. spy agencies planted code in U.S.-made software to snoop on
overseas targets.
Cybersecurity has been a major source of friction in
U.S.-China ties, with both sides accusing the other of abuses.
IBM has been more willing to strike closer partnerships with
China's government than many other U.S. tech companies, the
Journal report said.
IBM said in Friday's statement that programs to review
product source code are not unique to the company, citing
Microsoft Corp as an example. Microsoft signed an
agreement in 2003 allowing China controlled access to Windows
source code, and has struck similar deals with Russia and the
United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1ZIAKgq)
IBM said on Wednesday it would offer its cloud-computing
platform Bluemix in China through a collaboration with Chinese
data-center services company 21Vianet Group Inc.
