By Marina Lopes
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 International Business
Machines Corp unveiled a "brain-like" computer chip on
Thursday that is the size of a postage stamp and capable of
processing massive amounts of data while handling inputs from
many different sources, the company said.
The announcement comes one month after IBM unveiled a $3
billion investment over the next five years in chip research and
development to find a game-changing breakthrough that can help
revive its slumping hardware unit.
Unlike most chips, which operate on pre written paths, IBM's
version processes data in realtime and is capable of dealing
with ambiguity, the company said. It runs on the energy
equivalent of a hearing aid.
Built on Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd's 28nm
process technology, the chip only consumes 70mW of energy.
A product of almost a decade of research, the chip aims to
bridge the divide between existing computers and the brain's
high cognitive power and low energy use.
"After years of collaboration with IBM, we are now a step
closer to building a computer similar to our brain," said
Professor Rajit Manohar at Cornell Tech, where the chip was
designed.
The chip contains one million programmable neurons and could
allow a thermometer to scan and smell chemical signals and
deliver a diagnosis, or help a search and rescue robot to
identify people in need during a disaster, the company said.
IBM hopes it can integrate multi-sensory processing into
mobile devices and says the chip can handle future advances in
memory, 3G integration, logic and sensor technologies.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes. Editing by Andre Grenon)