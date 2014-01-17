Jan 16 IBM Corp said it will invest more
than $1.2 billion to build up to 15 new data centers across five
continents to expand its cloud services and reach new clients
and markets.
The new cloud centers will be in Washington D.C., Mexico
City, Dallas, China, Hong Kong, London, Japan, India and Canada,
with plans to expand in the Middle East and Africa in 2015.
IBM said the investment will bring up its data center count
to 40 this year and double cloud capacity for SoftLayer, which
leases online storage space to companies and was acquired by IBM
last year for $2 billion.
"This global expansion is aimed at accelerating into new
markets based on growing client demand for high-value cloud,"
the company said in a statement.
IBM said the global cloud market is estimated to grow to
$200 billion by 2020.
More companies are opting for cloud computing, which lets
them rent computing power, storage and other services from data
centers shared with other customers, which is typically cheaper
and more flexible than maintaining their own.
IBM also said it will use web hosting technology from
SoftLayer for the delivery of its cloud services.
IBM said since its acquisition of Dallas-based SoftLayer,
the business has added 2,400 new clients.