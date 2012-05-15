BOSTON May 15 International Business Machines Corp has no interest in pursuing large acquisitions, preferring to focus on targets worth $200 million to $1.5 billion, a top executive said on Tuesday.

"We are not looking at big acquisitions, nor do we want to communicate that we are looking at big acquisitions," Chief Financial Officer Loughridge said at a JPMorgan investment conference in Boston. (Reporting by Jim Finkle, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)