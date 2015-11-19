FRANKFURT Nov 19 IBM is considering laying off
up to 3,000 German employees, or 18 percent of its staff in the
country over the next two years, business magazine Wirschafts
Woche reported on Thursday, quoting a union leader on the
company's supervisory board.
An IBM spokesman declined to comment on what he said were
"rumours and speculation".
The Verdi service union believes 2,500 of the potential
layoffs were relatively fixed in the company's plans, with 500
more possible if business conditions deteriorate, the magazine
quoted Bert Stach, the union leader responsible for Verdi at IBM
and a member of the supervisory board of IBM Germany, as saying.
Wirtschafts Woche said 1,000 to 1,200 jobs are expected to
be lost in the consulting and services divisions of IBM. Whether
the job cuts would involve voluntary redundancies or lead to
compulsory redundancies remains an open question, it said.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Susan Thomas)