PARIS, April 18 Technology company IBM
is mulling up to 1,400 job cuts in France over the next two
years, three trade-union representatives told Reuters on
Thursday.
IBM, a bellwether for the IT industry, is in the midst of a
drive to boost profits by 2015 against an uncertain global
economic backdrop.
Local management has yet to officially outline whether there
will be a formal job-cuts plan approved by U.S. headquarters,
the union representatives said, but said the numbers had already
been communicated.
"Management is set to present a plan to cut between 1,200
and 1,400 staff over the next two years," said Pierry Poquet,
secretary general of the UNSA union, who said a meeting was
planned for April 25.
"For now it is only a target...we've heard such
announcements before but they don't always come to pass."
The CFE-CGC union's representative, Evelyne Heurtaux,
confirmed the figures. "We've been told a figure of around 1,300
jobs cut over two years," she said.
IBM currently employs around 8,000 people in France,
Heurtaux said.
An IBM spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.