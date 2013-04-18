PARIS, April 18 Technology company IBM is mulling up to 1,400 job cuts in France over the next two years, three trade-union representatives told Reuters on Thursday.

IBM, a bellwether for the IT industry, is in the midst of a drive to boost profits by 2015 against an uncertain global economic backdrop.

Local management has yet to officially outline whether there will be a formal job-cuts plan approved by U.S. headquarters, the union representatives said, but said the numbers had already been communicated.

"Management is set to present a plan to cut between 1,200 and 1,400 staff over the next two years," said Pierry Poquet, secretary general of the UNSA union, who said a meeting was planned for April 25.

"For now it is only a target...we've heard such announcements before but they don't always come to pass."

The CFE-CGC union's representative, Evelyne Heurtaux, confirmed the figures. "We've been told a figure of around 1,300 jobs cut over two years," she said.

IBM currently employs around 8,000 people in France, Heurtaux said.

An IBM spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.