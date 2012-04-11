(Corrects Adkins' first name to Rod from Ron in 5th paragraph)
By Nicola Leske
April 11 IBM is taking aim at
competitors such as Hewlett Packard Co and Oracle Corp
with PureSystems, a new product line that helps
companies reduce time and money spent on increasingly complex
information technology maintenance.
Data from both IBM and research firm IDC shows that
companies spend upwards of 70 percent of their IT budgets on
simple operations and maintenance, leaving little to invest in
innovation. Perhaps more alarmingly, two-thirds of corporate IT
projects exceed the allotted budget and are delivered behind
schedule.
"PureSystems will help clients to free up time and money to
focus on innovation and the urgent to-do's that many businesses
cannot address due to ever rising costs and staffing needs in
the traditional data center," IBM said in a statement.
For example, the company said that the time and effort
needed to build, procure and deploy the infrastructure needed
for a typical Web application currently takes six months or
more. But PureSystems, which includes a number of different
offerings and will be available this quarter, could reduce that
time by a third.
"Depending on how large the system and application is, it
could take days and weeks to set up, with PureSystems it could
take less than a day in some cases," said Rod Adkins, head of
IBM's systems and technology group.
PureSystems was developed through acquisitions and $2
billion in research and development over four years.
Jon Rymer, an analyst at research firm Forrester, said that
the launch of PureSystems was "hugely important" to IBM because
many of the areas in which the company competes have become
commoditized.
"Their added value is in creating higher-performing
products," Rymer said, noting that IBM was taking the
infrastructure convergence trend further than its competitors.
Oracle, HP, Cisco Systems Inc and other top IT
vendors have been pushing converged infrastructure, which
integrates server, storage, networking and other technologies
into a single managed architecture. Ideally, this locks
customers in while keeping competitors out.
"IBM is taking that further by layering Websphere and data
centers on it," said Rymer, referring to IBM's Websphere, which
is a set of tools that allow customers to create and manage
business Websites.
As an impetus for adoption, IBM said it would buy back
servers, including those made by HP and Oracle, from those
clients migrating to PureSystems.
But Rymer said he was not sure if IBM's offer to dispose of
customers' existing equipment would take off.
"We'll see if anybody cares," Rymer said.
(Reporting By Nicola Leske in Frankfurt; Editing by Peter
Lauria, Bernard Orr)