NEW YORK Dec 19 A former stock broker pleaded
guilty on Thursday to charges stemming from a conspiracy to
engage in insider trading ahead of a 2009 acquisition by IBM
Corp.
David Weishaus, 33, told a federal judge in Manhattan that
he had traded on a tip a friend got from his roommate that IBM
had agreed to buy Chicago-based software company SPSS Inc before
the $1.2 billion deal was publicly announced.
"I know my conduct was wrong, and I apologize to the court
and my family, especially my mother and father," Weishaus said.
The plea came amid a crackdown on insider trading by New
York federal prosecutors, who since October 2009 have secured
convictions of 78 people. On Wednesday a jury convicted Michael
Steinberg, a portfolio manager at Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital
Advisors accused of insider trading.
Weishaus, whose case is unrelated to Steinberg's, was first
indicted in November 2012 and faced a Jan. 21 trial date. He
pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit securities
fraud and one count of securities fraud.
The plea is subject to a cooperation agreement. In a
statement, Preet Bharara, the Manhattan U.S. attorney, said the
investigation is continuing. The indictment mentions two unnamed
co-conspirators who also traded ahead of the IBM deal.
Weishaus, a former employee at Westport, Connecticut-based
Euro Pacific Capital Inc, was the last of three individuals
charged in connection with an insider trading scheme that
prosecutors say netted them and others more than $1 million in
profits.
Prosecutors say the IBM deal details came from an associate
at the New York law firm that represented the computer giant.
While not named, Cravath Swaine & Moore has said it was IBM's
counsel in the deal.
At Thursday's hearing, Weishaus said that after a friend
also working at his firm gave him the tip, he bought SPSS call
options and made a profit following the deal's announcement on
July 28, 2009.
Prosecutors say the friend was Thomas Conradt, who himself
traded in SPSS ahead of the deal's announcement based on tips
from his roommate, Trent Martin, an Australian financial
analyst.
Condradt, like Weishaus, worked at Euro Pacific, while
Martin at the time of the trading worked at Royal Bank of
Scotland Group plc, according to Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority records.
Both Condradt and Martin earlier this year pleaded guilty to
charges stemming from the insider trading probe.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter set Weishaus's sentencing
for April 25. Weishaus, a resident of Baltimore, faces a maximum
of 25 years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Conradt et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00887.