March 31 International Business Machines Corp
said on Tuesday it will invest $3 billion over the next
four years in a new 'Internet of Things' unit, aiming to sell
its expertise in gathering and making sense of the surge in
real-time data.
The Armonk, New York-based technology company said its
services will be based remotely in the cloud, and offer
companies ways to make use of the new and multiplying sources of
data such as building sensors, smartphones and home appliances
to enhance their own products.
For its first major partnership, IBM said a unit of the
Weather Co will move its weather data services onto IBM's cloud,
so that customers can use the data in tandem with IBM's
analytics tools.
As a result, IBM is hoping that companies will be able to
combine live weather forecasting with a range of business data,
so companies can quickly adapt to customer buying patterns or
supply chain issues connected to the weather.
For example, insurance companies could send messages to
policyholders in certain areas when hailstorms are approaching
and tell them safe places to park, saving money all round.
Or retail stores could compare weather forecasts with past
data to predict surges or drop-offs in customer buying due to
extreme weather, and to adjust staffing and supply chain
logistics accordingly.
IBM said it was already working with some large companies,
such as German tire maker Continental AG and jet
engine maker Pratt & Whitney to help them use data in their
processes.
Focusing on the cloud is part of IBM's gradual shift away
from its traditional hardware and consulting business. The
company is targeting $40 billion in annual revenue from the
cloud, big data, security and other growth areas by 2018, which
should be about 45 percent of its total revenue at that time,
based on analysts' growth estimates.
