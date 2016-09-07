NEW YORK, Sept 7 IBM Corp on Wednesday won the dismissal of a pair of proposed class action lawsuits filed after the company in 2014 announced it would take a $2.4 billion write-down in connection with selling its semiconductor unit.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan in a pair of rulings dismissed an investor lawsuit accusing IBM of securities fraud, as well as a lawsuit brought on behalf of participants in a company 401(k) plan. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)