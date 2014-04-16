PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 IBM Corp on Wednesday blasted a lawsuit filed by Mexican mobile phone operator Iusacell against the U.S. technology company as a "transparent attempt" to avoid complying with contractual obligations.
IBM said in a statement that Iusacell has failed to pay IBM Mexico what it is owed under the contract. The software company's Mexican unit had previously filed an arbitration claim against Iusacell seeking to enforce the contract, the statement said.
On Wednesday, Iusacell launched a lawsuit against IBM, accusing the company of making fraudulent representations that caused it to lose $2.5 billion in profits.
Iusacell is co-owned by television and retail mogul Ricardo Salinas' Grupo Salinas and broadcast and pay TV giant Grupo Televisa (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.