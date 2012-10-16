Oct 16 IBM reported third-quarter
revenue of $24.7 billion and net earnings of $3.9 billion as
demand for its software services and tight cost management
offset the effect of a stronger dollar on the technology and
consulting company.
International Business Machines Corp, which has shifted its
focus to higher-margin software and services from tech products,
said on Tuesday that earnings per share, excluding items, were
$3.62, just beating average analysts' estimate of $3.61.
Revenue eased 5 percent due to a negative currency impact of
almost $1 billion. Wall Street had expected a decline in revenue
by about 3 percent to $25.36 billion.