* Q4 revenue of $29.3 bln vs Street view $29.05 bln
* Q4 EPS was $5.39 vs $5.25, sees 2013 EPS of at least
$16.70
* Shares up 3 percent
Jan 22 IBM, the world's largest
technology services company, reported fourth-quarter earnings
and revenue that beat estimates on the back of growth in
emerging markets.
International Business Machines Corp said on Tuesday its
quarterly net income rose 10 percent to $6.1 billion, or $5.39 a
share from $4.71 a year earlier. Revenue dropped 1 percent to
$29.3 billion.
Analysts had expected the Armonk, New York-based company to
report net income of $5.95 billion, or $5.25 a share, on revenue
of $29.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in Brazil, India, Russia and China increased by 7
percent in 2012, or 12 percent adjusted for currency
fluctuations.
IBM estimated earnings of at least $16.70 a share for the
full year, above analysts' consensus forecast of $16.57.
Some analysts said IBM's results were a sign that the tech
spending environment was improving.
"It is better than what people had feared," said Brian
Marshall, an analyst at ISI Group.
"Virtually every segment did a little bit better than people
expected. It supports the fact that things are getting better
out there at least from a tech industry standpoint."
(Reporting by Nicola Leske; Editing by Richard Chang)