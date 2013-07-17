July 17 IBM, the world's largest technology services company, reported second-quarter earnings per share that beat estimates. Its shares were up nearly 3 percent in after-hours trade.

International Business Machines Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly non-GAAP income rose 3 percent, excluding a $1 billion restructuring charge, to $4.3 billion, or $3.91 a share, compared with $3.51 a year ago and analyst estimates of $3.77 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 3 percent to $24.9 billion below average analyst expectations of $25.4 billion.