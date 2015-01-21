(Adds bylines, background on company results)
By Bill Rigby and Anya George Tharakan
Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp
posted a new 2015 profit target and quarterly revenue
that both missed analysts' estimates, as the one-time world
technology leader continues to grapple with its journey from
low-margin hardware maker to the new world of cloud computing.
Shares of IBM, which is still the world's largest technology
services company, but no longer regarded as a leader in
innovation, fell 1.8 percent to $154.05 in extended trading.
It was the 11th straight quarter that the Armonk, New
York-based company has reported falling quarterly revenue,
including the effects of currency. It has seen shrinking revenue
for three years now as it sheds low-profit businesses such as
cash registers, low-end servers and semiconductors and tries to
focus on emerging areas such as security software and cloud
services.
But the new businesses have so far failed to make up for
revenue lost to divestitures. Annual revenue fell to $93 billion
for 2014, from $107 billion in 2011. The company had no
guarantee that it would not fall further.
"We're not interested in revenue for revenue's sake," IBM
Chief Financial Officer Martin Schroeter told Reuters in a phone
interview. "We'll continue to divest if something doesn't fit
the model."
The struggle to make headway in the new Internet-based
technology industry is shared by other longstanding giants.
SAP SE, Europe's largest software group, on
Tuesday cut key profit forecasts and abandoned a target for
higher margins.
"IBM as well as other tech stalwarts such as Oracle
, SAP, HP and Cisco face major
headwinds as they adjust to this new cloud paradigm shift, which
coupled with a cloudy IT spending environment have negatively
impacted results," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets.
IBM last year withdrew its long-term plan to hit $20 per
share in operating earnings for 2015, as it recognized that its
transition was faltering.
On Tuesday, IBM forecast 2015 operating earnings of $15.75
to $16.50 per share, just shy of analysts' average estimate of
$16.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, IBM's total revenue fell nearly 12
percent to $24.11 billion. Revenue from hardware fell 39 percent
to $2.41 billion.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.81 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $5.41 per share
on revenue of $24.77 billion. IBM shares closed at $156.95 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby
in Seattle; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Richard Chang, Bernard Orr
and Lisa Shumaker)