US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil rebounds; Fed eyed
March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
WASHINGTON, July 17 International Business Machines Corp reported higher than expected quarterly revenue, as it continued to divest low performing sectors and shift to higher-end businesses such as big data, cloud computing, and security and mobile services.
Total revenue fell 2 percent to $24.4 billion in the second quarter, above analysts' average estimate of $24.1 billion.
The world's largest technology services company's net profit rose to $4.1 billion, or $4.12 per share, from $3.2 billion, or $2.91 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
COLOMBO, March 15 Sri Lankan shares fell for a seventh straight session on Wednesday to a near one-year closing low as expectations of a possible interest rate hike weighed on sentiment, after the International Monetary Fund urged the central bank to tighten monetary policy.