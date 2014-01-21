(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Supantha Mukherjee and Soham Chatterjee
Jan 21 IBM, the world's largest
technology services company, reported quarterly revenue that
missed estimates for the fourth straight quarter, due to a steep
fall in demand for servers and storage products in emerging
markets such as China.
International Business Machines Corp shares fell 3.5 percent
to $181.68 in after-hours trade.
Chief Executive Ginni Rometty said she and her team would
forego their annual incentive payments for 2013, as IBM failed
to grow revenue, especially in growth markets such as China.
Revenue in IBM's hardware business, which includes server
and storage products, fell for the ninth straight quarter as
more companies switch to cloud computing services from
traditional IT infrastructure.
IBM's revenue also took a hit in emerging economies as a
backlash against U.S. government spying contributed to
plummeting demand. Asia-Pacific revenue fell 16 percent, while
that from Brazil, Russia, India and China fell 14 percent in the
quarter.
"Their growth markets were everything but growth," Forrester
analyst Andrew Bartels said.
"They have had quite a bit of success with sales of hardware
in these emerging markets, but these markets are not doing well.
They're facing competition in those markets," Bartels said.
IBM, however, forecast full-year 2014 adjusted profit that
beat analysts' expectations and also affirmed its 2015 target
for operating earnings of at least $20 per share.
REVENUE FALLS
Total revenue fell 5 percent to $27.7 billion in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, missing analysts expectation of $28.25
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from its system and technology unit, which includes
servers and storage, fell 26.1 percent to $4.26 billion. Revenue
from global technology services, its largest business, fell 3.6
percent to $9.92 billion.
China accounts for about 5 percent of IBM's business. About
40 percent of that business is hardware.
IBM said China's economic reforms enacted in November was
affecting state-owned enterprises which formed a bulk of its
business.
"In view of the company's overall full-year results, my
senior team and I have recommended that we forgo our personal
annual incentive payments for 2013," Chief Executive Ginni
Rometty said in a statement.
For 2013, Rometty's base pay was $1.5 million and annual
incentive payment (AIP) target was $4 million.
"She will not receive any of that AIP. So, in terms of these
cash payments, about 75 percent of her cash pay was at risk, and
she will not receive the at-risk portion," IBM spokesman John
Bukovinsky said in an email.
SOFTWARE SHINES
Software revenue was the only bright spot growing 2.8
percent to $8.14 billion in the quarter.
IBM and rivals such as Oracle and SAP are
racing to meet surging demand for web-based software products,
better known as cloud computing.
Moving to cloud allows businesses to lower their costs by
ditching bulky servers for network-based software and using
remote data centers run by technology companies instead.
The global cloud services market last year grew by almost a
fifth to an estimated $131 billion, according to research firm
Gartner. IBM Markets Intelligence estimates the market could be
as big as $200 billion by 2020.
IBM's net income for the fourth quarter rose to $6.2
billion, or $5.73 a share, from $5.8 billion, or $5.13 per share
a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned $6.13 per share, above
analysts' estimates of $5.99 per share.
The stock closed at $188.43 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange. The stock has gained about 2 percent since it reported
third-quarter results in October.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Soham Chatterjee; Editing
by Savio D'Souza)