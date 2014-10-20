Oct 20 International Business Machines Corp reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak sales in its software and services businesses.

Total revenue fell to $22.4 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $23.4 billion a year earlier.

The world's largest technology services company's net profit from continuing operations fell to $3.46 billion, or $3.46 per share, from $4.14 billion, or $3.77 per share. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)