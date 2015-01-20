Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by increasing demand for its fast-growing cloud business.

Net income fell to $5.48 billion, or $5.51 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.19 billion, or $5.73 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $5.81 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $5.41 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The world's largest technology services company's total revenue fell nearly 12 percent to $24.11 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)