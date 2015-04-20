April 20 International Business Machines Corp reported an about 12 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as the technology company continues to shed unprofitable businesses to focus on cloud-computing initiatives.

Net income fell slightly to $2.33 billion, or $2.35 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $2.38 billion, or $2.29 per share a year earlier.

The world's largest technology services company's total revenue fell to $19.6 billion from $22.2 billion.

