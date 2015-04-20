April 20 International Business Machines Corp
reported an about 12 percent fall in first-quarter
revenue as the technology company continues to shed unprofitable
businesses to focus on cloud-computing initiatives.
Net income fell slightly to $2.33 billion, or $2.35 per
share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $2.38 billion, or
$2.29 per share a year earlier.
The world's largest technology services company's total
revenue fell to $19.6 billion from $22.2 billion.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)