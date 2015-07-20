July 20 International Business Machines Corp reported its 13th consecutive fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as it continued to shed low-margin businesses and the strong dollar also weighed on Big Blue's results.

Consolidated net income dropped to $3.45 billion, or $3.50 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.14 billion, $4.12 per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell 13.5 percent to $20.81 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)