BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
July 20 International Business Machines Corp reported its 13th consecutive fall in quarterly revenue on Monday, as it continued to shed low-margin businesses and the strong dollar also weighed on Big Blue's results.
Consolidated net income dropped to $3.45 billion, or $3.50 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.14 billion, $4.12 per share a year earlier.
Revenue fell 13.5 percent to $20.81 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
