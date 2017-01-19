Jan 19 International Business Machines Corp
reported a 1.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt
by a stronger dollar and continued weakness in the company's
traditional hardware division.
IBM's revenue fell to $21.77 billion in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from $22.06 billion a year earlier.
The company's net income rose to $4.50 billion, or $4.72 per
share, from $4.46 billion, or $4.59 per share.
IBM has shown pockets of revenue growth in recent quarters,
with newer businesses such as cloud computing and artificial
intelligence driving the company's turnaround efforts.
Revenue from "strategic imperatives", which includes cloud
and mobile computing, data analytics, social and security
software, rose 11 percent to $9.5 billion.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)