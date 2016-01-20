Jan 20 International Business Machines Corp's
shares looked set to touch a five-year low on Wednesday,
a day after the company forecast weak earnings, underscoring
challenges in its software business as it transitions to new
growth areas.
The company's shares were down 6.3 percent at $122.55 in
premarket trading.
At least eight brokerages lowered their price target on the
stock.
IBM forecast 2016 adjusted earnings of "at least" $13.50 per
share, missing the average analyst estimate of $15 per share,
and reported a drop in revenue for the fifteenth straight
quarter.
While a strong dollar reduced IBM's profit by $300 million
in the fourth quarter and is expected to lower 2016 pre-tax
profit by $1.3 billion, weakness in its software division
remains a key concern.
Revenue at IBM's software business, which accounts for more
than a quarter of the company's revenue, fell about 11 percent
to $6.78 billion in the fourth quarter.
"We continue to think that the software segment represents
the largest risk to ongoing top- and bottom-line financial
performance, and thus also IBM shares," BMO Capital Markets
analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The brokerage cut its price target on the stock to $135 from
$155 and reaffirmed its "market perform" rating.
IBM has been restructuring its business to focus on
high-margin products such as cloud, mobile security and big
data, but has failed to make up the shortfall with newer
initiatives.
"IBM Software is negatively impacted by two main factors in
our view: ongoing transition to Cloud, product cycle less
dynamic than major competitors (Oracle, Microsoft
and SAP )," Societe Generale analysts said.
The brokerage cut its price target to $120 from $140 and
reiterated its "sell" rating.
Up to Tuesday's close, IBM stock lost 40 percent of its
market value since touching a record-high of $215.90 in 2013.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)