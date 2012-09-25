SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 International Business
Machines Corp Chief Executive Virginia Rometty will take
over from Sam Palmisano as chairman of the board in October,
adding the title after less than a year as CEO.
The 55-year-old Rometty becomes president, chief executive
and chairman of the board of a venerable company still lauded on
Wall Street for consistently delivering on promises to
investors.
Palmisano, who since 2002 has helmed Big Blue and speeded
its transformation from a low-margin maker of personal computers
and printers into a services and software company, becomes
Senior Advisor until he retires at the end of 2012.