Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
NEW YORK, July 31 IBM Corp said on Wednesday that it is cooperating with U.S. regulators on an investigation into how it reports revenue from its cloud computing business.
IBM said it learned of the investigation, being conducted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in May 2013. The company made the disclosure in its quarterly report filed with the SEC.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results