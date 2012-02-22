* QRadar platform can analyze more than 400 real-time data
Feb 22 International Business Machines
is gearing up to take a chunk of the growing Internet
security market by applying its data analytics to help companies
and organizations fight cyberattacks.
IBM said on Wednesday that its QRadar Security Intelligence
Platform allowed it to analyze real-time data feeds from more
than 400 different sources.
QRadar identifies abnormal activity by combining known
threats and hackers' methods with real-time analysis of the
traffic on the corporate IT infrastructure, the company said.
For example, IBM said, it can detect when multiple failed
logins to a database server are followed by a successful login
and access to credit card information, followed by an upload to
a questionable site.
Many corporations have been unable to create a security
defense system because they have cobbled together technologies
that are not integrated, creating a patchwork approach with
loopholes that hackers can exploit, IBM said.
"Trying to approach security with a piece-part approach
simply doesn't work," said Brendan Hannigan, general manager at
IBM Security Systems.
IBM is betting that a broadbased approach will appeal to
companies and organizations looking to prevent threats before
they happen.
"These attacks don't come out of the blue," Hannigan said.
"No one walks into a bank and walks out with the crown jewels in
one fell swoop.
"They will spend a enormous amount of time and put in place
the mechanisms to get the info they want," he said, "and
obviously they try to hide their trail and not set off security
events."
Hannigan said IBM's X-Force threat feed monitored 13 billion
security events per day, and "that could flag behavior from
teams of attackers that may access networks through stealth
means."
Organizations are struggling to defend themselves against an
onslaught of ever-evolving data breaches, such as theft of
customer and employee information, credit card data and
corporate intellectual property, IBM said.
Defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp
have been among the high-profile victims of cyberattacks. Others
include Google Inc, Citigroup Inc and Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc.
U.S. FBI Director Robert Mueller said recently that
cyberattacks against government agencies and businesses would
surpass terrorism as a danger to the United States.
That translates into an information security market that,
according to research firm Gartner, will grow to $71 billion by
2015 from $55 billion last year.
In response, IBM organized its security portfolio into a
security systems division last year and beefed it up with the
acquisition of Q1 Labs in October.
The company said 7,000 customers used its security products.
Shares of IBM were up 0.3 percent at $194.05 in afternoon
trading.
(Reporting by Nicola Leske in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)